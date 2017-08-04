City pools set to close for season

The following is a release from the city of Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation Department:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Due to staff returning to school, Memorial Pool will close for the season at 5 pm, Saturday, August 5 and McMillen Pool will close at 7 pm August 5.

Northside Pool will remain open for the season until 5 pm Saturday, August 12.

The City’s free splash pads will remain open until the end of September, or early October, when they are winterized.

Splash pads are located at the following parks:

Franklin School Park

1903 Saint Marys Avenue

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Buckner Park

6114 Bass Road

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

McCormick Park

2300 Raymond & Holly

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Memorial Park

2301 Maumee & Glasgow

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Robert E. Meyers Park

Inside North Gate of Parkview

Field on Jefferson Blvd.

Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park

6401 St. Joe Rd.

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)

7225 North River Road

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Waynedale Park

2900 Koons & Elzey

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm