City pools set to close for season

The following is a release from the city of Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation Department:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Due to staff returning to school, Memorial Pool will close for the season at 5 pm, Saturday, August 5 and McMillen Pool will close at 7 pm August 5.
Northside Pool will remain open for the season until 5 pm Saturday, August 12.
The City’s free splash pads will remain open until the end of September, or early October, when they are winterized.
Splash pads are located at the following parks:
Franklin School Park
1903 Saint Marys Avenue
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Buckner Park
6114 Bass Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
McCormick Park
2300 Raymond & Holly
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Memorial Park
2301 Maumee & Glasgow
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Robert E. Meyers Park
Inside North Gate of Parkview
Field on Jefferson Blvd.
Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events
Shoaff Park
6401 St. Joe Rd.
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
7225 North River Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Waynedale Park
2900 Koons & Elzey
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm