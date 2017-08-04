Bullets fly in road rage incident

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Bullets flew during an apparent road rage incident in Steuben County late Thursday, police said.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Main and Colleen streets in Pleasant Lake on a report of a shooting there. Deputies arrived and found a man involved in the incident, who said he’d been involved in a road rage situation with another vehicle on Old U.S. 27 just south of the Angola city limits.

The man said he drove up alongside the other vehicle to “confront the driver.” At that point, the other driver reportedly pulled a gun and fired a shot toward the man, he told police.

The man said he returned fire with his own gun. Both vehicles stopped at the Pleasant Lake intersection before the other driver drove off, the man told police.

The man’s vehicle had a bullet hole in the passenger side. It apparently blew through the rear driver’s side window just behind the driver and exited the rear passenger side window. Another bullet was found in the siding of a nearby home, police said.

No one was hurt.

Police did not say what led to the initial confrontation, and no identities were released. The incident remains under investigation.