Buckling up in back seat not priority, study finds

ARLINGTON, Va. (WANE) – Seat belts can save lives, but a new study finds that back seat passengers are less likely to buckle up than those in the front seat.

The study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety showed that 4 out of 5 people say they don’t use the seat belt in the back seat. According to the study, those people perceive the back seat to be safer than the front seat.

“For most adults, it’s still as safe to ride in the back seat as the front seat, but not if you aren’t buckled up,” says Jessica Jermakian, an IIHS senior research engineer and a co-author of the study. “That applies to riding in an Uber, Lyft or other hired vehicle, too.”

The study also indicated that every year more the half of the people killed in the United States in vehicle crashes were not buckled.