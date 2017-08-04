Body of man in Lafayette ditch preliminarily identified

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve preliminarily identified a man whose badly decomposed body was found in a Lafayette drainage ditch.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office said Thursday it has notified relatives of the man and is awaiting forensic testing to provide positive identification of the man before releasing his name.

The coroner’s office said the body is that of a white man who was in his 30s.

A surveying crew found the body Monday afternoon on the city’s south side.

Investigators have said there is no evidence of foul play in the death. Coroner Donna Avolt has said there were no signs of trauma to the body.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.