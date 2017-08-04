40th year for sand sculpture event at Pokagon State Park

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) This weekend marks 40 years for a sand sculpting event at Pokagon State Park. Visitors from northeast Indiana, southern Michigan, and beyond will gather on the park’s main beach to mold impressive creations and show off their skill.

It all begins with a sand castle contest on Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. Demonstrations will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The park beach is open from sunrise to sunset, while the bathhouse and beach concession stand are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a normal park entrance fee of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles. Beyond that, entry to the beach is free.