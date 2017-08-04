2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Northrop Bruins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northrop Bruins haven’t had a winning season on the football field since 2003, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic that streak will come to an end in 2017.

Experience abounds at the receiver position, where Ben Aruzza (37 receptions, 567 yards, 2 TDs), Davieun Berry (33 receptions, 595 yards, 7 TDs), and Tyler Clibon (25 receptions, 400 yards, 2 TDs) all return.

However, the Bruins will have to replace graduated quarterback Garrett Schoenle, who’s now playing baseball at the University of Cincinnati, and running back Casey Lawrence. Keishon Edwards (81 carries, 490 yards) will play a bigger role in the running game this year as will 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior Antwone Washington Jr., who racked up seven TDs last year as a short-yardage back.

On the offensive line, two of five starters return as coach Jason Doerffler can count on Cameron Cephus and Jake Price.

Defensively, standout cornerback Joey Books is now playing at Marian University while linebacker Nick Doehrman is at Bluffton. Heath Ault and Riley Batchelder will both be missed on the defensive line. Washington will look to lead the Bruins “D” up front, while the secondary returns playmakers like Edwards, Berry, and Gavin Schoenle.

The Bruins open the season August 18 at home against Homestead.