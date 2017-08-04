2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Dwenger Saints

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saints marched to a 4A state championship in 2015 and narrowly missed out on a sectional title in 2016. Adding to an already-stacked trophy case is a goal again this season at Bishop Dwenger.

After an 8-4 season that ended with a 28-23 loss to New Haven in the sectional championship game, head coach Chris Svarczkopf is back for his 15th season at Dwenger.

Senior Eddie Morris will lead the offense at quarterback, as he replaced the graduated Blake Podschlne (1,845 yards passing, 17 touchdown passes, 6 rushing TDs). Morris will have some talent at his disposal at receivers Bradley Black (21 receptions, 458 yards, 4 TDs) and Tommy Steele (20 receptions, 421 yards, 6 TDs) are both back as seniors. Expect fellow senior Alec Watercutter to see an expanded role as a pass-catcher as well.

2015 WANE-TV Fab 15 member Amaun Clark battled injuries as a senior, but the standout running back how now graduated and will play at Indiana Wesleyan. Chip Clark, Jordan Hudson, and TJ McGarry will likely all see time toting the football while Drew Deiser and Mitchell Campbell will lead the offensive line.

Defensively, 2016 Fab 15 selection Frank Yanko – who is second in all-time sack in school history – has graduated and will be missed along the defensive line, as will fellow graduates Mitch Effinger and Mike Hake. Linebacker Peter Winkeljohn (St. Francis) also graduated as did two-way lineman Sam Henry (St. Francis).

Linebacker Isaac Blume (62 tackles, 8 sacks) will be counted on to lead the defense as a senior, while Steele, Black, and Watercutter will man the secondary.

Dwenger opens the season August 18 at Wayne.