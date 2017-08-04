2 arrested after drug bust on Hoagland Ave.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after Fort Wayne police served a drug-related search warrant Thursday night.

The FWPD Vice and Narcotics Team and the Emergency Services Team executed the warrant at 2310 Hoagland Avenue Apt. 2, around 9 p.m.

FWPD Sgt. Mark Brooks said police found two adults and a child inside the apartment. Brooks said police were looking for Heather Mascho, but she was not at home when they arrived.

The two adults inside the apartment were not related to the child and neither, “… was able or willing to provide any information about the child,” according to a statement released by Brooks.

The Department of Child Services was contacted to assist with the investigation.

Brooks said while investigators searched the home, Mascho showed up in a vehicle driven by David Burget.

Brooks said the search turned up a loaded handgun, paraphernalia, and a small amount of ‘spice,’ a synthetic drug.

Mascho has been initially charged with four felony counts of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance. Burget was charged with being a habitual traffic violator.

The child was eventually identified and removed from the home. Brooks said the child had been in the custody of Mascho.

The case is under investigation.