16 students safe after school bus catches fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A DeKalb County school bus caught fire early Friday with 16 students aboard, and all escaped unharmed thanks to “great situational awareness” from their bus driver.

DeKalb Central Schools bus No. 14 caught fire just before 7 a.m. on its route through the Mason’s Village subdivision, at the intersection of Auburn and Quinten drives, according to a report by NewsChannel 15’s news partners KPC News. DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders told KPC News that after driver Michelle Pfefferkorn spotted smoke rising from under the bus’s hood, she pulled the bus over, parked and evacuated the students.

By the time firefighters arrived three minutes later, the bus was fully involved in fire, according to an Auburn Fire report. The blaze was under control within six minutes.

The bus was carrying 16 students – 12 from McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in Auburn, two from DeKalb Middle School and two DeKalb High School, Teders told KPC News. The students were checked out by medics and cleared, and their parents were notified.

VanZile credited Pfefferkorn’s quick thinking for keeping the students safe.

“The bus driver did a fantastic job and had great situational awareness to safely evacuate all the children from the bus,” VanZile wrote in the report.