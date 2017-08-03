Yum! Food of the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS – This year’s Indiana State Fair theme is all about food, and the new creations certainly live up to it.

We took part in this year’s food tour. It featured stops at several locations across the grounds.

We got to taste deep fried peanut and jelly, buffalo chicken gyro, and a pork burger with pineapple and peanut butter.

The dairy bar has two new items. There’s the root beer float milkshake.

In addition to that, the dairy bar features the mousetrap grilled cheese. It’s stuffed full of cheese between Texas toast.

These are just some of the new creations fair goers will be treated to.

“This is the year to come to the fair if you love fair food, or if you love food in general, and just want to get a better idea just the variety of foods that are offered in the state of Indiana,” Indiana State Fair Commission Communications Manager Sharon Smith said.

It’s not all about food. There is a new sky ride.

It’s a one way trip that takes you across the fairgrounds. The ride costs $5 per trip, and lasts seven minutes.

The Indiana State Fair runs Aug. 4-20 in Indianapolis.