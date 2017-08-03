Vendors, agencies hope to capitalize on state fair crowd

INDIANAPOLIS – With a million people expected to visit the Indiana State Fair over its 17 days, state agencies are looking to capitalize.

Indiana workers are racing to put the finishing touches on their state fair displays. “I’ve been probably been working on this since March,” Indiana Grown program manager Suzie Spahr said.

Spahr said it took so much time because the locally produced shop inside the Purdue Extension Agriculture Horticulture building is now managed by the state.

Last year, it was run by a grocery store. This time, money spent by fair goers will directly benefit the Indiana producers.

“We decided as a state government to take it on ourselves so we can promote these products in the best way possible for them,” Spahr said.

The Indiana Grown initiative isn’t the only one you’ll find at the fair. You’ll also see new pamphlets created by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. The agency is now set up shop in the beer, wine and spirits building. The pamphlet they’ve created shows where the state’s breweries and wineries are.

“The state fair exists to shine a bright spotlight on Indiana’s agricultural capacity,” Indiana Office of Tourism Development Executive Director Mark Newman said. “We consider agriculture, agriculture tourism, culinary tourism the calling card of the state of Indiana.”

The beer and wine brochure will be new at the state fair, but there’s more to come. Soon, Visit Indiana will also launch pamphlets to highlight dining, mead and distilleries.

“We’re expecting to have a full series of these guides to really direct folks who have an interest in spirits and all that Indiana has to offer from a food and drink perspective,” Newman said.

A critical 17 days not just for ride, gift and food vendors, but state agencies as well. “This is as much about promoting those destinations to Hoosiers as it is visitors outside our state,” Newman said.

There is plenty of free stuff when it comes to these statewide initiatives. The Indiana Grown section will have samples. As for the brochures, Visit Indiana will have them for free as well.

The Indiana Office of Tourism Development will also give away free tips to Indiana destinations. Here’s a list of the days and locations of the where people can win giveaways.

August 4th – Overnight stay in “jail” and wine tasting for 2 at the Old Jail Inn Parke County – Drunk Tank – Rockville

August 5th- Marshmallow making class from 240sweet – Columbus

August 6th- Igloo Frozen Custard gift package, 4 Wolf Park passes, and Lafayette/West Lafayette promotional items valued at $85

August 7th- $50 gift card from Sharlette’s Fudgery and Candies – Portland

August 8th – $25 gift card from Charlie’s Carmel Corn & Candy Shop – Vincennes

August 9th- Wine Tasting for 4 Madison County Winery – Markleville

August 10th- Arni’s Restaurant gift package, 4 Wolf Park passes, and Lafayette/West Lafayettepromotional items valued at $70

August 11th- Wick’s Pies factory tour for 4 and lunch at Mrs. Wick’s Restaurant – Winchester

August 12th- Marshmallow making class from 240sweet – Columbus

August 13th- Igloo Frozen Custard gift package 4 Wolf Park passes, and Lafayette/West Lafayette promotional items valued at $85

August 14th- $50 gift card from Gaither Family Resources – Alexandria

August 15th- Triple XXX Family Restaurant gift package, 4 Wolf Park passes, and Lafayette/West Lafayette promotional items valued at $115

August 16th- Private After Hours Tour and Tasting for a party of 10 guests at Wildcat Creek Winery in Lafayette, plus other Lafayette/West Lafayette promotional items valued at $175

August 17th- $50 gift card from Good’s Candy Shop – Anderson

August 18th- Blue Gate Restaurant & Theatre – Shipshewana

August 19th- Wine Tasting for 4 Madison County Winery – Markleville

August 20th- Marshmallow making class from 240sweet – Columbus

The Indiana State Fair runs Aug. 4-20 in Indianapolis.