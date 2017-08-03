Trump attorney brings ‘street fighter’ spirit to his work

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the key lawyers in President Donald Trump’s corner navigated a popular United States senator through crisis, produced a damning investigative report that drove a baseball star from the game and, early in his career, took on organized crime as a Justice Department prosecutor.

John Dowd, a retired Marine Corps captain with a deep voice, has played a role in some of the defining legal quagmires of the last four decades — among them, the Iran-Contra affair, the Keating Five, the Enron collapse and a scandal over the firing of U.S. attorneys.

It’s no surprise that such battle-tested experience would be attractive to a White House needing legal talent to grapple with investigations by congressional committees and Special Counsel Robert Mueller into potential Russia ties.

