Sol Kitchen to open restaurant, taproom with Birdboy Brewing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Popular Fort Wayne food truck Sol Kitchen will open a restaurant later this year in a newly forged partnership with a local brewery.

In a Facebook post, Sol Kitchen announced plans to open a restaurant in the old Friends location at Dupont and Lima roads. The to-be-named restaurant will double as a taproom where it will serve Birdboy Brewing Co. beers, according to the post.

The post said the restaurant will serve “casual, local brew pub fare, (with our own latin spin!).”

The Sol Kitchen food truck, one of the city’s longest running, serves hand-crafted tacos, quesadillas and tortas with locally sourced products. Birdboy Brewing, based at 210 Collins Road, brews a host of beers for more than 60 Fort Wayne bars and restaurants.

The new restaurant is expected to be open by Thanksgiving, Sol Kitchen wrote in the post.