Sale offers considered for closed Fort Wayne high school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne Community Schools officials are working toward selling the former Elmhurst High School seven years after it was closed.

The district has received two offers for the property, which went on the market after the school board voted in February to sell the 23-acre site along with 12 acres of vacant farmland next to the property on the city’s southwest side.

District spokeswoman Krista Stockman tells The Journal Gazette details about the offers can’t be released during negotiations. She says the school board could vote Aug. 28 on selling the property.

The Elmhurst building dates back to 1929 and had about 900 students when it was closed in 2010 in a budget-cutting move. District officials say insurance and electricity for the school are costing about $15,000 a year.

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

