Road project takes turn in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation project to raise U.S. 224 in Decatur has entered the final phase. This phase closes the main entrance to Bellmont High School at Jackson Street until later this year and opens the newly designed area at East Monroe Street.

The project began in December of 2016 with the goal of raising the road high enough to keep it from being flooded by the St. Mary’s River.

Detour signs are posted to help drivers get around the construction. To get to Bellmont High School, traffic will be routed to East Monroe Street on the west side of the campus and to North Adams Drive on the east side of the high school campus.

The 11-month project is expected to be complete in November.