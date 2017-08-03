Police ask for help in locating stolen boat

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Police in LaGrange County are asking for the public’s help in finding a boat that was stolen on Wednesday, August 1, 2017.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the theft of the boat, a 21 foot white and red Rinker sitting on a red 2005 Heritage trailer, took place at around 4:45 p.m.

The boat was seen being hauled by what’s believed to be a 1999 or 2000 model maroon extended cab Dodge Ram 2500. It was traveling east on US 20 from the town of LaGrange.

Anyone with information should call the LaGrange Police Department at (260) 463-7031. They can also send a private message on the department’s Facebook page.