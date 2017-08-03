N. Korean missile tests spook neighbors, but ‘what to do?’

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — North Korea’s recent flurry of missile launches — 20 of them just in the past year — are a new and alarming fact of life for Japan and its other neighbors.

While worrying, however, the missiles are drawing shrugs from many in the region who reckon there’s not much anyone can do about them. Such attitudes reflect a sangfroid partly born of living with the legacy of the Cold War and ever present risks of huge earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Many Japanese have mixed feelings about the latest developments, viewing them as a sign that by focusing on ICBM development, North Korea’s aggression is directed toward the U.S. rather than Japan, even if test launches have been splashing down off Japan’s coast.

