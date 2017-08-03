Judge denies hearing to challenge arrest in death of student

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has denied a southwestern Indiana man a hearing to challenge the evidence that led to his arrest on charges alleging he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in the head.

Warrick Circuit Judge Greg Granger ruled Wednesday against 22-year-old Isaiah Hagan, who’s charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and obstruction of justice in the slaying of 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber. The University of Southern Indiana student’s body was found at a Warrick County soccer complex on April 24.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Phillips also said Hagan never waived his right to a probable cause hearing.

Prosecutor Mike Perry argued his office followed Indiana’s rules for establishing probable cause.

