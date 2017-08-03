From schoolhouse to spa; local business brings new life to historic building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Summit City is home to numerous spas, but none quite like Elevation Health Spa, which opened last weekend in a building that was once used as the Wayne Township No. 2 School. The historic two-room schoolhouse was built back in 1892 and was in use until it was decommissioned back in the 1920s. From there, the building has housed a bakery, church, antiques store, hair salon, and cigar shop over the years. It once stood by Illinois Road before it was moved to it’s current location at 1036 Thomas Road back in 2008.

The copper-colored tin ceilings, intricate woodwork, and wainscoting that you’ll see when you visit Elevation Health Spa today are all original. Staff describe the spa design style to be a blend of historical, local Fort Wayne charm and Moroccan culture. Services offered at the spa include a relaxation room, salt room, LED light therapy, and traditional spa treatments.

To book an appointment, contact: (260) 456-0714 or visit http://www.elevationhealthspa.com/