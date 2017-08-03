First News Back to School: Garrett-Keyser-Butler

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Home of the Railroaders, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District welcomed back approximately 1,800 students Thursday.

The district is made up of three schools: Garrett High School, Garrett Middle School, and J.E. Ober Elementary School – all centrally located in Garrett.

Technology is heavily incorporated through the district in all grade levels. The use of iPads and MacBooks also for customized educational experiences.

The Distinguished Hall at the high school recognizes alumni who have contributed globally in a variety of career fields or areas of philanthropy. The wall includes people from professional and military backgrounds.

Middle School students use a wide array of technology, including 3-D printing. Students also can take part in the STEAM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and, Math).

Students at J.E. Ober Elementary School, more than 700 of them, participate in “Houses.” The program puts kids into different houses built on six pillars of character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. There are four additional pillars created to accommodate the number of students at the school: Perseverance, Dreamers, Courage, and Loyalty. Once students are in a house they stay with that house until moving into middle school.

The program allows students to pass along character traits to other students.

