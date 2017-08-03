EPA chief discusses Clean Water Rule with Indiana officials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency has discussed a federal water rule with Indiana officials, but environmental groups say they weren’t included in the conversation.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Scott Pruitt met with Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and other state officials to discuss the federal Clean Water Rule. Pruitt also met with agriculture and business leaders at Mike Starkey Farms and Liberty Mine in Boonville.

Officials from the Hoosier Environmental Council, the Nature Conservancy’s Indiana Chapter, the Sierra Club’s Hoosier Chapter, Citizens Action Coalition, Conservation Law Center and the Indiana Water Environmental Association say they weren’t informed of Pruitt’s visit.

The groups say they wished Pruitt had tried to get their viewpoint on the law.

The federal rule aims to protect the small tributaries of larger waterways.

