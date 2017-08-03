Decatur launches crowdfunding campaign for downtown development project

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The city of Decatur has launched a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to build a new multi-use plaza downtown. The city wants to transform a portion of Madison Street between 1st and 2nd Streets into a plaza for community events and activities. City leaders estimate the cost of the project will be between $500,000 and $600,000.

The project would include new street lights, benches, an anchor system for tents, and the installation of a new sound system. The road would remain open, but when events are taking place, the plaza will be closed to traffic.

“The Madison Street Plaza is a great project because it can be enjoyed by everyone in the community,” said Ken Meyer, Mayor of the City of Decatur, said in a press release. “This project is essential in creating a greater Decatur for our community. We’ve already had great community support for the plaza project, and we need everyone’s help to reach our goal of raising $50,000. We encourage our community to give whatever amount they can.”

The campaign is sponsored by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and Patronicity developed the crowdfunding platform. If the campaign reaches its goal of $50,000 by September 22, 2017, the Madison Street Plaza Project will receive a matching grant from IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program. The city hopes to have the plaza completed by next spring.