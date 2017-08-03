Bus transportation problems shut Muncie schools for day

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Problems with bus transportation on the first day of school in a central Indiana school district have prompted officials to cancel classes for a day.

Muncie Community Schools says in a statement that schools are closed Thursday as staff, the district’s new transportation company and others review transportation plans. The district apologized for the inconvenience and says it wants to ensure it avoids future problems.

Many parents reported buses were late picking up students on Wednesday morning and some parents ended up driving their children to school. Superintendent Steve Baule says at Southside Middle School, for example, about 20 students weren’t picked up as planned.

The Star Press reports the school district deployed a half a dozen mini-buses driven by security staff to pick up children who were left behind.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.