Amtrak’s Indianapolis-bound train struggles to be on time

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Amtrak officials say freight railroads are to blame for the company’s decline in on-time trains in Indiana.

The Journal and Courier reports that only one in three Indianapolis-bound Amtrak trains arrived on time in June. In comparison, Chicago-bound trains were on time nearly 90 percent of the time in June.

Combining those numbers brings the one-time rate down to almost 62 percent, a decline for a line that’s had on-time rates of around 80 percent.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says almost all the delays have been caused because of freight-train interference and dispatching decisions that prioritize freight trains over Amtrak trains.

The state Department of Transportation is working with an engineering firm to solve the line’s issues.

The Hoosier State train runs between Indianapolis and Chicago four days a week.

