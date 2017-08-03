2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Wayne Generals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Generals may have gone 2-8 last fall, but don’t let that fool you – Wayne appears to be poised for a breakout year in coach Derrick Moore’s third season.

Junior receiver and defensive back Craig Young headlines one of the most athletic rosters in the SAC. The six-foot-five Young already has scholarship offers from Wisconsin and Indiana among others.

Junior defensive lineman Darius Alexander is also getting D-1 looks, as the six-foot-five 260-pounder holds an offer from Toledo.

Other key returnees include running back/defensive back Dayln Hart, lineman Lukas Fender, and running back Devonair Kelsaw. Last year as a sophomore Kelsaw led the Generals with 531 yards rushing and added 10 total touchdowns.

While quarterback Diontre Collins-Jones has graduated and is heading to Alabama A&M after throwing for almost 1,400 yards last year, Moore will rely on juniors Brandan Young and Aarik Adams under center.

On the other side of the ball, defensive backs Ahmaud Hill (Wabash), Fabeion Pearson (St. Francis), Q’Mari Hassan (St. Francis), and Javier Johnson (Trine) have all moved on, leaving some holes to fill.

Wayne opens the season August 18 at home against Bishop Dwenger.