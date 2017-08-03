2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Carroll Chargers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It wasn’t all that long ago that a six-win season would have been reason for celebration at Carroll. However, with a new level of expectation during the Doug Dinan era a 6-4 mark just fuels the fire for a Chargers program looking to add to their growing trophy case.

Quarterback Jack Miguel returns to lead the Chargers offense after splitting time with now-graduated Ian Miller last fall. As a junior, Miguel threw for 898 yards and eight touchdowns. While Jordan Schmeling (49 receptions, 489 yards, 4 TDs) is now at Saint Francis, the Becker twins – Justin and Jonathan – both return at receiver. The brothers combined for 76 receptions last year for 1,206 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Last year’s leading rusher Nic Novotny graduated and seniors Cam Shank and Brock Ingram are expected to help fill the void at running back.

Defensively, Mason Gynn, Austin Lineback, and Josh Sprague will be expected to lead up front, while Reed Diller will be relied on as a key member of the linebacking corp. Blake Eley – who intercepted six passes last year – will lead the defensive secondary.

Carroll opens the season August 18 at home against Bishop Luers.