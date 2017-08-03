2 people slain, 2 critical following shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend police say two people were fatally shot and two others were wounded in an overnight shooting in the northern Indiana city.

Officers called to the scene late Wednesday found a crashed car with a dead person inside with apparent gunshot wounds. Another person was found dead nearby, also with apparent gunshot wounds.

Two other people wounded in the shooting were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

WSBT-TV reports neighbors say they heard a barrage of gunshots that sounded like fireworks about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men were arrested at the scene, one on a drug charge, the other on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Investigators are still attempting to identify the two people who died and determine their cause of death.

