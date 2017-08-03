15-year-old wounded in Indiana police-involved shooting

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old male suspect has been wounded in a police-involved shooting following an attempted armed robbery at a cellphone store in northwestern Indiana.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says five people tried to rob a Verizon store in Munster on Tuesday evening and were chased by police into Gary. Their vehicle went off the roadway and they fled on foot.

The department said in a news release Wednesday that a preliminary investigation indicates the 15-year-old male pointed a gun at officers and was shot by a Gary police officer. The youth is hospitalized in serious condition. His weapon was recovered,

No officers were injured.

Three other suspects were arrested, and one remains at large.

