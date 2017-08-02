TinCaps winning streak ends while former IPFW standout shines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps saw their four-game winning streak come to an end against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), 8-0, on Wednesday night.

First place West Michigan (27-10, 72-32) seized control of the game with a five-run top of the second inning. Catcher Drew Longley, 28, started the scoring with a two-run double. Later in the frame, center fielder Derek Hill hit a two-run triple and Isaac Paredes added an RBI single. Starter Reggie Lawson (L) was lifted after facing 13 batters.

The Whitecaps added to their lead with a run in the sixth and a pair in the ninth.

Fort Wayne (25-14, 51-58) mustered only two hits and four walks all night at the plate against Gregory Soto (W), who went six innings, and Locke St. John (S). They combined to strike out 15.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (two walks) and third baseman Hudson Potts (single, walk) both reached base twice. Evan Miller, a former Fort Wayne Mastodon, had the longest outing of his pro career in relief, going 4 1/3 innings with only one run allowed.

Tatis also made a terrific diving catch in the top of the seventh to rob designated hitter Danny Pinero of a hit. Pinero was the only Whitecap without a hit.

West Michigan now has 21 shutouts this year — two from tying a Midwest League record.

Next Game

Thursday, Aug. 3 vs. West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Jim McDade

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RH Tom de Blok (0.92)

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn

