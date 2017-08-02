Tillerson laments sour ties with Russia, but holds out hope

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat says neither he nor President Donald Trump is “very happy” about new congressional sanctions on Russia.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the sanctions show that Americans are frustrated by Moscow, even though they want the U.S. to have a functional relationship with the nuclear-armed power.

In a wide-ranging assessment of his first six months in office, Tillerson laments the sour state of relations with Russia and points to Russia’s move to kick out many U.S. diplomats serving in Russia.

Still, he says the U.S. has had some successes working with Russia on lowering violence in Syria.

Tillerson says he’ll meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (sir-GAY’ lahv-RAWF’) during his trip to the Philippines starting Sunday.

