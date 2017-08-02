Slain DNC staffer’s family praises lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a slain Democratic National Committee staffer says they’re hoping a new lawsuit helps put an end to conspiracy theories shadowing their son’s death.

The suit alleges that the White House and Fox News Channel conspired to push a false story about Democratic leaks and the unsolved killing of 27-year-old Seth Rich in order to distract attention from the Russia investigation swirling around President Donald Trump.

“While we can’t speak to the evidence that you now have, we are hopeful that (the lawsuit) brings an end to what has been the most emotionally difficult time in our lives and an end to conspiracy theories surrounding our beloved Seth,” the family says in a statement.

Fox removed the story from its website a week after it was published.

