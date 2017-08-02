Shooter sentenced for man’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man who shot a man to death during a midsummer fight last year has been sentenced.

Davon Burden was sentenced Wednesday in Allen Superior Court to 20 years for the July 4, 2016, shooting death of 28-year-old Dominic Javon Norton at a home in the 4100 block of Euclid Avenue. Burden had pleaded guilty last month to a single charge of voluntary manslaughter through a deal with prosecutors that dropped felony charges of murder and criminal recklessness.

Fort Wayne Police were called just before midnight that Fourth of July on a report of a fight. While police were en route, they were notified there was a shooting victim. They found Norton down and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.

Norton was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but he was later downgraded to critical before he died.

Police said a fight broke out near the front door of a home, and shots were fired. Norton was struck inside the home, police said.

Burden was named a ‘person of interest’ in the killing days later.

At a change-of-plea hearing last month, Burden told the court simply, “I killed another man under heat.”