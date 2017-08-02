Shigs in Pit opens 2nd location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Shigs in Pit, Fort Wayne’s award-winning barbecue joint, has opened its second location on on the city’s northeast side.

Shigs in Pit Barbeque & Brew is now open at 6250 Maplecrest Road, just north of St. Joe Center Road. The new construction, free-standing restaurant compliment’s Shigs in Pit’s Fairfield Avenue location.

Barbeque & Brew will feature the traditional Shigs menu, but with additions like hand-cut fries, hand-breaded chicken tenders and a concoction called the Shigs Mac Attack which serves new Green Chili Mac & Cheese topped with pork, chicken or Burnt Ends. The restaurant also includes a bar with 23 taps featuring Mad Anthony products exclusively.

The restaurant has a patio and expanded parking, and the bar will fill growlers and howlers with Madbrew brews.

Josh Volz, director of marketing and design for Mad Anthony Brewing Company and Shigs in Pit Barbeque, told NewsChannel 15 in April that the company wanted to build on its success with a new development, and Maplecrest Road was the right place at the right time. Votz said Shigs was “happy we’re going to be able to bring food that we know people really enjoy out to that area.”

Shigs in Pit Barbeque & Brew is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.