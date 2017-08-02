Ohio consumers to get back-to-school tax break on some items

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio consumers will once again get a back-to-school sales tax break on clothing and school supplies with the state’s third annual sales tax holiday.

This year’s “tax-free weekend” will be held this Friday through Sunday. It provides an exemption from sales tax on pieces of clothing priced at $75 or less and on school supplies that cost $20 or less. The tax exemption also applies to school instructional materials priced at $20 per item or less.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items a customer can buy.

This year, retailers in Ohio, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia are required to participate in their states’ tax holidays. In New Mexico, participation is optional.

