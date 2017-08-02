Notre Dame opens 2017 fall camp at Culver

CULVER, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame football opened fall camp Tuesday at Culver Academy as the Irish look to bounce back from a 4-8 season in 2016.

The Irish open the 2017 campaign at home against Temple on Saturday, Sept. 2 in South Bend.

Carroll grad Drue Tranquill, a senior safety, is one of Notre Dame’s team captains. Tranquill and the defense will spend fall camp adjusting to new defensive coordinator Mike Elko.

Offensively, the Brandon Wimbush takes over at quarterback as DeShone Kizer left for the NFL.