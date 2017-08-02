Mobile meth lab found in vehicle; men, boy arrested

By Published:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two adults and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday after police found a mobile meth lab inside a vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Warsaw Police went to an address inside the Westhaven Estates mobile home park on Warsaw’s west side. When officers arrived, they found meth-making items and a mobile meth lab inside a vehicle parked outside of one of the homes, according to Warsaw Police.

Pictured are Robert Nelson Jr., left, and Ryan McBride, right. (Warsaw Police)

Police arrested 52-year-old Robert Alan Nelson Jr. of Elkhart on felony charges of Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession of Precursors, Corrupt Business Influence, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Ryan James McBride, 24, of LaGrange was also arrested on felony charges of Corrupt Business Influence, Possession of Precursors, Theft, and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Police said the investigation also led to an unnamed boy being detained in the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center.

The meth lab was dismantled and disposed of.

Related Posts