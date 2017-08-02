Mayor Henry holds downtown business walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited several downtown businesses as part of a business walk Wednesday.

Henry, along with city of Fort Wayne staff members, visited the businesses to talk with business owners and workers and get feedback, the city said.

The business walk included stops at:

DeBrand Fine Chocolates

Freshii

Hoch Associates

Smiley’s Joy

Start Fort Wayne

Three Rivers Federal Credit Union

The Find

Henry holds the business walks several times each year. He also holds regular neighborhood walks to talk with residents.

“The walks are an example of Mayor Henry’s commitment to engagement, innovation and performance,” the city wrote in a statement. “The Mayor also seeks feedback and suggestions related to City government services through the City’s website, Mayor’s Night In events and social media.”

Mayor Henry leads downtown business walk View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited seven downtown businesses during a business walk Wednesday, August 2, 2017.