Mayor Henry holds downtown business walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited several downtown businesses as part of a business walk Wednesday.
Henry, along with city of Fort Wayne staff members, visited the businesses to talk with business owners and workers and get feedback, the city said.
The business walk included stops at:
- DeBrand Fine Chocolates
- Freshii
- Hoch Associates
- Smiley’s Joy
- Start Fort Wayne
- Three Rivers Federal Credit Union
- The Find
Henry holds the business walks several times each year. He also holds regular neighborhood walks to talk with residents.
“The walks are an example of Mayor Henry’s commitment to engagement, innovation and performance,” the city wrote in a statement. “The Mayor also seeks feedback and suggestions related to City government services through the City’s website, Mayor’s Night In events and social media.”
Mayor Henry leads downtown business walk
Mayor Henry leads downtown business walk x
Latest Galleries
-
Precipitation chances to increase for mid-week
-
A look inside Hamilton Public House
-
Heavy Rainfall Potential Thursday
-
Below Average Temperatures
-
Heavy rain and severe weather possible over the next 24-hour
-
Rainfall through Saturday
-
Climate Data for 90 degree days
-
Above average temperatures in forecast
-
More heavy rainfall possible through early Thursday evening
-
July 4th Forecast