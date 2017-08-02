Man arrested in series of raids sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man arrested during several raids last year that turned up narcotics and weapons was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

Japheth Sims, 29, was sentenced to to 97 months and one year of supervised release on a single charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Sims was arrested August 19, 2016, when police raided an apartment in the 2000 block of Broadway acting a tip that someone was dealing drugs there. Inside, officers reportedly found 145 grams of synthetic cannabinoids known as “spice,” 6 grams of marijuana and .22 caliber revolver were recovered.

Sims was not allowed to possess that firearm after he was convicted of felony Possession of Cocaine.

The raid on the apartment that day led officers to an apartment at the 300 block of West Dewald Street, where police found more than four pounds of “spice,” and an AK-47 style .22 caliber rifle, an AR-15 style .22 caliber rifle, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, a Taurus .40 caliber pistol, one full Kevlar body armor, and approximately $7,000 in cash, police said.

After that, another search warrant was served at a storage unit in the 5000 block of Bluffton Road where a Ruger 9mm pistol, a Lorcin .380 pistol and another full Kevlar body armor vest was recovered, according to authorities.

The raids and investigation were a collaborative effort between Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code, and the Allen County Department of Health.