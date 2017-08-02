Jenny Durkan out front in Seattle mayor primary

By Published:
One man drops a ballot in a voting box as another waits as voters cast ballots to start choosing a new mayor, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. Voters were choosing from a field of 21 mayoral candidates and the top two vote-getters will advance to a November election. Ballots in the all-mail election had to be postmarked or dropped in ballot boxes by Tuesday and the finalists may not be known for several days if the race is close. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 

SEATTLE (AP) — Early returns in Seattle’s primary election show former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan leading in a crowded race to replace Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.

Seattle voters were narrowing the field of 21 mayoral candidates down to two who will campaign against each other until a November election. Durkan had captured 31.6 percent of votes tallied by Tuesday evening.

Urban planner Cary Moon and attorney Nikkita Oliver were vying for second place with 15.6 and 13.9, respectively.

Former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell had 11.8 percent, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa was following with 8.6 percent and former Mayor Mike McGinn with 7.2.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Murray in May dropped his re-election bid following sex abuse allegations.

Ballots will be counted for the next several days.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts