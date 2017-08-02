Jenny Durkan out front in Seattle mayor primary

SEATTLE (AP) — Early returns in Seattle’s primary election show former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan leading in a crowded race to replace Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.

Seattle voters were narrowing the field of 21 mayoral candidates down to two who will campaign against each other until a November election. Durkan had captured 31.6 percent of votes tallied by Tuesday evening.

Urban planner Cary Moon and attorney Nikkita Oliver were vying for second place with 15.6 and 13.9, respectively.

Former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell had 11.8 percent, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa was following with 8.6 percent and former Mayor Mike McGinn with 7.2.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Murray in May dropped his re-election bid following sex abuse allegations.

Ballots will be counted for the next several days.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.