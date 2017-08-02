Indiana officer rescues man livestreaming suicide decision

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Police in central Indiana say an officer was able to rescue a man from a bridge who was livestreaming his decision about whether to jump.

Peru Police Chief Mike Meeks tells the Kokomo Tribune a family member approached an officer Monday evening to report seeing a Facebook video of her brother sitting on the bridge contemplating jumping into the Wabash River. Meeks says officers blocked traffic to the bridge and started speaking with the man.

Meeks said people watching the livestream implored him to get off the bridge while others encouraged him to jump. The police chief says an officer pulled him to safety while the man’s attention was on his phone and Facebook feed. The man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.