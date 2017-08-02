Indiana man free after being sentenced in killing at age 12

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man who was sentenced as a juvenile to 25 years in prison for helping kill his friend’s stepfather has been released after spending seven years behind bars.

The Indianapolis Star reports that 19-year-old Paul Gingerich has been living with his mother in Fort Wayne since his release in March.

Gingerich was 12 when he helped 15-year-old Colt Lundy fatally shoot Lundy’s stepfather, Phil Danner. The boys were sentenced as adults to 25 years in prison.

Gingerich was resentenced last year under a new law named after him. “Paul’s Law” lets juveniles who commit serious crimes receive alternative sentences.

Gingerich will be under 24-hour electronic monitoring until next year and court supervision until 2020. Afterward he’ll begin 10 years of probation.

Gingerich declined the newspaper’s request for comment.

