Greater Fort Wayne hosts panel to talk about opiate crisis, how it’s affecting business owners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County has taken several steps to address the opiate crisis sweeping the nation. The Health Department opened a needle exchange program to help prevent the spread of diseases contracted by sharing needles like HIV and hepatitis C. Police and firefighters have also started carrying Narcan, the opiate reversal drug.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is hosting a panel Wednesday to talk about the community’s response to the opiate crisis in Allen County. The discussion is not open to the public, but is open to GFW investors.

Members of the panel include Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter and FWPD’s Marcia Haaff. The discussion will be moderated by Sr. VP of Operations at Parkview Behavioral Health Chuck Clark.It will be held at the Indiana Tech Multi-Plex Theater from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Police and county health officials believe about 39,000 people are addicted in Allen County.

