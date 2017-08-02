First News Back to School: DeKalb Eastern

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Summer is officially over for students, teachers, and staff at DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.

Wednesday marked the first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year.

The district, made up of approximately 1,300 students, has three schools: Eastside High School and Butler Elementary School in Butler, and Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe.

With 1,300 students, DeKalb Eastern enjoys a 16:1 student-to-teacher ratio and 1:1 technology for K-12 students.

The district, made up primarily of eastern DeKalb County, covers 114 square miles and offers extensive busing.

Within its schools, DeKalb Eastern offers elementary based Rock Star and Life Rules programming, FAA for high school students, summer school programs, and online access to curriculum and courses.

Students also have chances to take part in 15 different vocations programs through Impact Institute. The institute is a vocational school in Kendallville and is run jointly by school districts in DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties.

DeKalb Eastern offers fine arts programs in all three schools. The district also offers teacher sponsored clubs and activities. High school students can be involved in 30 different extracurricular and co-curricular programs.

Eastside, home of the Blazers, offers 12 athletic programs for boys and girls.

DeKalb Eastern has been serving students since 1962.

More information about the district can be found at www.dekalbeastern.com.