AWP middle school team wins Jr. Olympic gold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Congratulations are in order for AWP’s 7-on-7 middle school football team.
They recently competed at the Jr. Olympics in Detroit and brought home the gold medal.
The team went 8-0 and won the title-clinching game in overtime.
