Ara Parseghian, who won two national championships in 11 seasons as Notre Dame coach, has died at 94

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ara Parseghian, who won two national championships in 11 seasons as Notre Dame coach, has died at 94.

Our entire program mourns the loss of one of the pillars of our University, Coach Ara Parseghian. pic.twitter.com/nXS3xyei05 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 2, 2017