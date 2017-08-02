Apple drives Dow above 22,000 even as other stocks struggle

NEW YORK (AP) — Being the world’s most valuable public company has its privileges, like getting almost all the credit for the latest stock market milestone. Apple made its biggest jump in six months Wednesday, helping send the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.

Apple’s latest profit and revenue were better than analysts expected, and the company’s strong sales forecast suggests it’s confident the next iPhone will reach the market on time. The technology giant’s stock climbed to an all-time high, and when some other technology companies, utilities and industrial firms joined it, that was just barely enough to take the Standard & Poor’s 500 index higher as well.

Much of the rest of the market was mixed, however, and most of the companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange fell. Movie theater companies tumbled after AMC Entertainment said U.S. box office grosses are sinking. Health care companies turned lower as prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health gave a weak forecast, mostly because of falling generic drug prices. Retailers and shopping mall operators also sank.

The Dow average rose 52.32 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,016.24. Apple was responsible for 48 of those points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, a much broader market measure used by most professional investors, added 1.22 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,477.57.

The Nasdaq composite inched down 0.29 points to 6,362.65. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 15.43 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,412.90.

“The market’s not forgiving for any company that misses” Wall Street projections, said Edward Jones investment strategist Kate Warne. Overall, she said investors seem pleased that companies are reporting rising profits based on greater revenue and strong demand instead of stock buybacks and other financial moves.

Apple climbed $7.09, or 4.7 percent, to $157.14. That was the first time it set a record high in almost three months. Its stock had slipped recently in part because some investors were worried that production problems would delay the launch of the next iPhone, which would have hurt the company’s fourth-quarter sales. But Apple’s revenue estimate was better than expected and greater than last year, when the iPhone 7 was released.

Movie theater operators and studios declined after AMC said U.S. box office receipts dropped 4.4 percent in the second quarter, and it expects the third quarter to be difficult as well. AMC it also taking a charge of $200 million because its investment in another chain, National CineMedia, lost value. The company is also planning to slash costs by cutting operating hours and staff levels while trying to boost revenue with new pricing plans and discounts.

AMC dropped $5.60, or 26.9 percent, to $15.20 and Cinemark Holdings lost $1.94, or 5.9 percent, to $37.82. Walt Disney fell $1.04, or 1.8 percent, to $108.67. CBS gave up $1.27, or 1.9 percent, to $64.81 and Viacom dipped $1.44, or 4.1 percent, to $34.09.

Retailers also stumbled, which hurt smaller, U.S.-focused companies. Big 5 Sporting Goods reported a weak profit and sales that fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Big 5 said sales of firearms, camping and water sports equipment fell, and its estimates for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street’s estimates. Its stock shed 85 cents, or 7.8 percent, to $10.10.

Car retailer AutoNation also had a disappointing quarter as prices for used cars fell. It dropped $3.01, or 7.2 percent, to $38.96. Shopping mall operator GGP slid $1.13, or 4.9 percent, to $21.91 after it said it doesn’t plan to sell itself, and department store chain Nordstrom drooped $2.45, or 5 percent, to $46.49 on reports the Nordstrom family might not succeed in taking the struggling company private.

Prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health forecast a much smaller profit than analysts expected. The company said it’s being hurt by lower prices for generic drugs, as well as smaller increases in the prices of brand-name drugs and the loss of a contract with the Safeway grocery chain. The company’s stock lost $6.34, or 8.2 percent, to $70.99.

Genetic tools company Illumina raised its projections for the rest of the year after demand for its NovaSeq genetic sequencing system was better than it expected. Its stock gained $25.55, or 14.8 percent, to $197.85.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 43 cents to close at $49.59 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 58 cents to close at $52.36 a barrel in London. In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $1.64 a gallon, heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.66 a gallon and natural gas held steady at $2.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bond prices inched lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.27 percent from 2.25 percent.

Gold fell $1 to $1,278.40 an ounce. Silver decreased 3 cents to $16.73 an ounce. Copper stayed at $2.88 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.61 yen from 110.30 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1860 from $1.1801.

Germany’s DAX lost 0.6 percent and the CAC 40 in shed 0.4 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gave up 0.2 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.2 percent.

