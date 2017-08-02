2017 Highlight Zone Preview: South Side Archers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The South Side Archers will be looking for their first winning season since 2009 when they line up at Jack Weicker Stadium in coach Roosevelt Norfleet’s fourth season.

The Archers will be looking to fill some holes caused by graduation as leading receiver Torrese Bobo (54 catches, 760 yards, 3 TDs) and quarterback Dennis Johnson (2,200 yards passing, 14 TDs) have both moved on. Leading rusher Marcalin Hairston (711 yards, 6 TDs) returns for his senior season while receivers Omar Jackson and Armond Green will be asked to fill bigger roles.

Defensively, Cristian Smith (Trine) along the defensive line and Quantesse Book (Trine) in the secondary are now playing in college and will be missed. Issac Johnson will be leaned on up front while Gerald Little returns at linebacker.

The Archers open the season August 18 at Concordia.