2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a 6-6 season in 2016 the Bishop Luers Knights are hoping to bounce back and add to their vast trophy case this fall.

Head coach Kyle Lindsay’s team will have plenty of talent in the offensive backfield. While 1,400-yard rusher J’Lyn Charlton is now a freshman on the Davenport University football team, running back Ty Hambright returns for his senior year. Hambright rushed for 773 yards last year and holds an offer from Indiana State. Hambright will be joined in the backfield by junior Jordan Presley, a transfer from Homestead. Last year as a sophomore Presley set the Homestead school record with over 1,700 yards in a single season – numbers that earned him a spot on the WANE-TV Fab 15.

Quarterback Arion Nieves has graduated, and the Knights will look to junior Norman Knapke and senior Zach Robbins to fill his shoes. Nieves’ main target DaShon Bussell (35 receptions, 610 yards, 5 TDs) didn’t graduate, but did leave the state as he moved to Tennessee. Entering his senior season Bussell holds numerous scholarship offers, including one from the University of Tennessee.

Other standout that will have to be replaced include tight end/defensive end Anton Berry (Marian), lineman Tre Underwood (Davenport), receiver/defensive back Carter Gillie (DePauw), and tight end/defensive lineman Jimmy Sturm.

The Knights open the season August 18 at Carroll.