Trump found Scaramucci’s remarks ‘inappropriate’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman says Trump’s new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, was let go because the president thinks his recent off-color remarks to the New Yorker were “inappropriate.”

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave that explanation for why the feisty communications chief was let go from his job only 11 days after being appointed.

