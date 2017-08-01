Trump found Scaramucci’s remarks ‘inappropriate’

By Published:
In this July 21, 2017 photo, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman says Trump’s new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, was let go because the president thinks his recent off-color remarks to the New Yorker were “inappropriate.”

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave that explanation for why the feisty communications chief was let go from his job only 11 days after being appointed.

