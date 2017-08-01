Truck rolls down embankment following Indianapolis Road crash



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash on Indianapolis Road near I-469 Tuesday morning caused a truck to roll down an embankment, trapping the driver.

The crash took place at around 8:10 a.m. and also involved a semi according to dispatchers. The driver of the truck that rolled down the embankment was said to be in serious condition after being taken to a hospital.

Southbound traffic on Indianapolis road was disrupted while crews worked the crash scene.

According to an Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputy, the semi was heading south on Indianapolis Road when the truck failed to yield the right of way while exiting from I-469 causing the two vehicles to collide. The driver of the semi was not hurt.